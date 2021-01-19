Williamsport -- Patricia M. “Dixie” Wilhelm of Rose View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 15, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport due to complications from COVID-19.

She was the only child of the late Edward and Lois Wilhelm. Dixie was born on January 12, 1943 and lived her whole life in Williamsport. She graduated in the class of 1960 of the Williamsport High School. She attended West Chester State College, now University.

Dixie was a musician who excelled at her craft. Her interest in music began at a very young age. She taught organ, piano, and voice. She was a composer of at least 40 sacred choral works, including compositions for solo, voice, organ, and piano, of which at least 17 were published by several music companies.

Dixie played the organ and directed choirs at several local churches, including the High Street Methodist Church, Pine Street Methodist Church and Covenant Central Presbyterian Church.

She resided at Rose View since November 2009, following a stroke. Many thanks to the staff at Rose View who cared deeply for Dixie throughout her residency.

Dixie is survived by a second cousin; Kerry E’Lyn Larkin of Ireland.

Burial will be private in Wildwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.