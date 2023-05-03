Williamsport, Pa. — Patricia L. "Patty Lou" (Kendall) Jenkins, 76, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at her son’s home. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 20 years, Gerald R. "Jerry" Jenkins on Aug. 27, 2012.

Born on June 28, 1946 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Raymond F. and Violet M. (Nelson) Kendall.

Patty Lou received her master's degree in criminal justice and sociology from Mansfield University. She dedicated her professional life to helping others, working as a social worker for STEP Inc. for 34 years, before her retirement. Her passion for serving her community extended beyond her career, as she was an active member of St. John's Newberry United Methodist Church, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, and served at the West End Community Center.

In her personal life, Patty Lou was a lay minister in nursing homes, bringing comfort and spiritual guidance to those in need. She enjoyed playing bingo and was a member of the Brickyard Mug Club, although her mug always contained coffee instead of beer. Her love for her grandson Kordyn was especially strong, and she cherished every moment spent with him.

Surviving is her son, Andrew L. Kendall (Natasha), of South Williamsport; four grandchildren, Andrew "Drew" Kendall (Lindsy), of Camp Hill, Joshua "Josh" Kendall, of Williamsport, Nicholas Kendall, of Loyalsock, and Charmaine Bazemore, of Norristown; eight great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Preston, Alana, Kaybree, Gemma, Kordyn, Kennedi, and Nicholas. Patty Lou was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and her love for her family was evident in all aspects of her life.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her aunt and Godmother, Eleanor Yurkovich.

A funeral service to honor the life of Patty Lou will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6 at St. John’s Newberry United Methodist Church, 2101 Newberry St., Williamsport, with the Rev. Dr. Lori Betsworth officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at St. John's Newberry United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patricia’s name to Meals on Wheels, 2138 Lincoln St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made on Patricia’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

