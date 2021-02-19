Cogan Station -- Patricia L. Johns, 66, of Cogan Station died Monday, February 15, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna.
Born January 22, 1955 in Berwick, she was a daughter of Howard and Helen Masker Markle.
Surviving is her husband of 4 years, Ricky D. Johns; daughter, Holly Markle; siblings, Leanna Drumheller, Kathleen Church, Charles Markle and Howard Markle.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Brittany Wildoner.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.