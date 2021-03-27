Hughesville -- Patricia L. Holmes, 84, of Hughesville died Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born November 29, 1936 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Veda (Green) Lunger. She and her husband, Oliver Wendell Holmes, celebrated 65 years of marriage on November 23, 2020.

Patricia was a graduate of Hughesville High School, Class of 1954, where she was a member of the first Hughesville High School Marching Band. She was a member of the Hughesville Baptist Church and sang in the church choir. Most recently she attended Picture Rocks Baptist Church. In her free time, Patricia enjoyed playing the piano, singing, traveling and flower gardening.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Brenda L. (Rick) Hilbert of Wilmore, Ky. and Wendy L. (Terry) Walter of Muncy; a sister, Betty Van Horn of Ames, Iowa; two grandchildren, Jason (Kellie) Walter and Janelle (Kevin) Walker; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hughesville Fire Dept., 30 S. Railroad St, Hughesville, PA 17737 or the Sonlight House, 130 Carpenter St, Muncy, PA 17756.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty-Thomas funeral home, Hughesville.

