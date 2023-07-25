Williamsport, Pa. — Patricia Kay “Teeta” Woodward, 69, of Williamsport passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on July 23, 2023.

She was born in Williamsport on April 6, 1954, a daughter to the late Robert E. Sr. and Mary Helen (Madell) Pettingill.

Teeta was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish and enjoyed sewing, crafts, and Dahlia flowers. Above all else, she adored her grandchildren. She lived her life serving others and took great joy in helping anyone in need.

She and her husband of 40 years, Stephen C. Woodward, married on October 9, 1982.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by their children, Shelby (Joe) DeMatteo of Lafayette, Colorado, and Tyler Woodward of Williamsport; grandchildren Claire and Thomas DeMatteo, both of Lafayette, Colorado; sister Mary Smith; and brother John (Julie) Pettingill.

In addition to her parents, Teeta was preceded in death by her sisters Jean Ghalib and Sue Pettingill; as well as a brother Bill Pettingill.

The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to services, from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport PA 17701 with Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.

To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

