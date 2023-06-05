Mill Hall, Pa. — Patricia J. Kane Bennett, 91, of White Rock Lane, Mill Hall, passed away May 27, 2023 at The Eagle Ridge Personal Care in Mill Hall.

She was born in Lock Haven on March 6, 1932 to the late John H. and Georgiann Smith Kane. Pat was united in marriage to Paul H. Bennett on Oct. 21, 1950. He preceded her in death Sept. 28, 2020. They had over 65 wonderful years together.

Pat had worked for the former Sylvania Plant in Mill Hall while her husband was in the service, she then assisted her husband with his construction business as his bookkeeper for over 45 years.

Survivors include four sons: Thomas, Paul Jr., Scott, and Todd, two brothers; Robert (Ann) Kane and Roger B. (Cathy) Kane. Also surviving are three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Patrick and three sisters: Eleanor Pearson, Anna Smith Wallace, and Susie Nestlerode.

Memorial services for Patricia J. Bennett will be held on Saturday June 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Gedon Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC, 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven. Officiating will be Pastor Susan Champion. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services.

A celebration of life gathering will follow the services at 12 noon, on the second floor of the Sons of Italy Club, 1 North Henderson Street, Lock Haven, PA.

Memorials in Pat’s name may be made to the Daniel K. Stine Mission Inc., 397 Cider Press Road, Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at: www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.

