Montoursville -- Patricia J. Bower, 81, of Montoursville passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Surviving is her loving husband of 21 years, David L. Bower.

Born March 17, 1939 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Paduano) Pelleschi.

Pat was a graduate of Lock Haven University, earning a degree in Elementary Education. She worked as a teacher in the Montoursville School District for several years before staying home and raising her children.

Pat enjoyed sewing, reading, painting and watching TV. She and her husband David were avid campers, spending many weekends at their favorite campgrounds.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children; Michelle Triaca (Craig) of Waverly and Matthew Triaca (Jenny) of Vienna, Virginia; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a sister Louise Knutson (Robert).

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Triaca.

A memorial service to honor the life of Pat will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s name to James V. Brown Library, 19 E 4th St, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.