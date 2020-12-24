Montoursville -- Patricia J. Bower, 81, of Montoursville passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Surviving is her loving husband of 21 years, David L. Bower.

Born March 17, 1939 in Williamsport she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Paduano) Pelleschi.

Pat was a graduate of Lock Haven University, earning a degree in Elementary Education. She was a teacher in the Montoursville School District for several years before working at Lycoming College as a librarian until she retired.

For over 20 years Pat volunteered her time with the James V. Brown Library Literacy program. She enjoyed sewing, reading, and painting. Pat and her husband David were avid campers, spending many weekends at their favorite campgrounds.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children; Michelle Triaca (Craig Muller) of Waverly and Matthew Triaca (Jenny) of Vienna, Virginia; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a sister Louise Knutson (Robert).

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Triaca.

A memorial service to honor the life of Pat will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s name to James V. Brown Library, 19 E 4th St, Williamsport, PA 17701.

