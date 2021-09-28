Jersey Shore -- Patricia Hamilton (Weidler), 72, daughter of Clifford and Lucille (Wurster) Weilder, went home with the Lord on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at her home.

She was born on February 15, 1949 in Jersey Shore. Pat graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1967. For many years, she practiced the Lutheran faith.

Pat enjoyed camping, watching the hummingbirds, cooking for her family and friends and making fudge, but her greatest love was her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Weidler, and a brother in law, Steven Buttorff.

Pat is survived by her loving and supportive husband, Dewey Hamilton; they were united in marriage on December 12, 1981. Also surviving are her daughters, Amber Hamilton of Avis and Ashlie (Matthew) Brown, of Jersey Shore; four grandchildren, Schad Story of Philadelphia, and Paris West of Jersey Shore, Brennan Brown of Jersey Shore, and Averieyana Hamilton, of Avis; two sisters, Sandra Buttorff of Jersey Shore and Pamela (Francis) Hoffman, of Rauchtown; a brother, Scott (Dorothy) Weidler, of Lock Haven; a sister in law, Linda Lehman; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore. A time of visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, until the time of service at Welker Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Avis Fire Company or the Jersey Shore Independent Hose Fire Company.

Pat wished to give a special thank you for all your prayers and support.

