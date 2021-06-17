Pennsdale -- It is with deep sorrow and much love that we share the passing of Patricia Elaine (Drick) Lamoreaux, age 64, of Sunnyside Farm, Pennsdale, who passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on May 7, 1957, in Muncy, the daughter of the late Harold Raymond Drick and the late Helen Irene (Fry) Drick. On June 18, 1977, she married John Clark Lamoreaux of Berwick, Pa., who survives. Together they were preparing to celebrate 44 years of marriage.

Patricia was a 1975 graduate of Muncy High School. She continued her education and graduated from the Williamsport Area Community College with a Practical Nursing degree. She obtained her nursing license and began her nursing career as a Licensed Practical Nurse in the Coronary Care Unit of the Williamsport Hospital. She furthered her education at The Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing where she graduated as a proud member of the final class, in 1988, with a Registered Nursing Degree. Patricia obtained her Registered Nursing License and proudly continued to work with heart patients in the Intensive Care Unit of the Williamsport Hospital. Her passion was being a quality nurse and providing the best possible medical care for others. She retired in March of 2020 after 44 years of service.

Patricia was continually active in her church and in the community. She is a life-long member of the Pennsdale Trinity United Methodist Church. She was a Sunday School Teacher, a member of the United Methodist Women, taught Bible School, was active in the Adult Life Group, and served on nearly every board and committee in the church. Patricia was a member of the Muncy Township Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary where she served as secretary. She was president of the Pennsdale Branch of the Needlework Guild of America.

Patricia was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of America. She served as a girl scout leader for Muncy Troop 263 of the Girls Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania Council. She helped several girls achieve their Gold Awards. When her children were in school, she served as President of the Organization of Parents and Teachers (O.P.T.) at Myers Elementary School and was President of the Parents, Teachers, and Students Association (P.T.S.A.) at the Muncy High School. She was active in the Muncy Little League and Pack 24 and Troop 25 of the Boy Scouts of America in Muncy.

She was a past President of the Muncy Athletic Booster Club, was serving as the President of the Muncy Alumni Association, and was an active committee member of the Muncy School District Foundation at the time of her passing. She was a proud member, board member, and historian of the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.), and the Muncy/Hughesville Christian Ladies Group. She was a member of the Board of Directors, Historian, and Spring Banquet Co-chair for the Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association.

Patricia was identified by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture as a “lady farmer” who took pride in operating Sunnyside Farm. Patricia was an avid historian who took pride in her detailed knowledge of her family, church, and community history. She loved to collect family and local milk bottles and antiques. Patricia was a dedicated fan for all her children’s little league, travel ball, high school, and college sporting events.

Patricia enjoyed singing in church and community choirs. She will be remembered as a friendly, kind, and helpful neighbor in the farming and surrounding community in Pennsdale.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children of whom she has always been proud. A son, Nathaniel John Drick Lamoreaux, currently residing in Philadelphia, a daughter, Natalie Elaine Irene Lamoreaux, who resides at the family farm in Pennsdale, and a future son-in-law, Colby James Thomas, of Kingsley, Pennsylvania.

Friends will be received on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Grenoble Funeral Home, 121 South Main Street, Muncy. A viewing will start on Saturday, June 19, at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Pennsdale Trinity United Methodist Church, 658 Village Road, Pennsdale with Pastor Richard DeMarte, officiating. Burial will follow in the Montoursville Cemetery. A luncheon will be provided after the burial service.

The family will provide flowers and suggests contributions be made to the Pennsdale Trinity United Methodist Church. A scholarship fund for prospective nursing students at Muncy Junior/Senior High School is planned for the future.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home, 121 South Main Street, Muncy, PA. 17756.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Lamoreaux as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



