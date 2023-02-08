Watsontown, Pa. — Patricia E. Yost, 88, of Watsontown passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at her home.

Born August 6, 1934 in Danville, she was the daughter of the late Richard E. and Mary L. (Pfleegor) Evans. On February 10, 1951, she married James G. Yost, Sr. and together they celebrated 63 years of marriage until his passing on November 10, 2014.

Patricia worked for Milton Shoe Factory, Philco-Ford, and then West Company. She was a member of Watsontown Alliance Church. She loved cooking and baking for all the family gatherings. Patricia also enjoyed traveling all across the country.

She is survived by her two children: Gregory Yost and his wife Gail, of McEwensville, and Kay Bower, of Watsontown; a daughter-in-law: Laurie Yost, of Nebraska; 7 grandchildren: Leslie (Steve Farrar) Howard, Matthew Bower, Lucas (Abigail) Yost, Tyler (Renee) Yost, Curtis (Brenda) Yost, Levi (Brittany) Yost, and Isaac Yost; 16 great-grandchildren; and one sister: Jane Lawry, of Houston, Texas.

Besides her parents and husband, James, she was preceded in death by her son: James G. Yost Jr.; four brothers: Paul, Joseph, Horace, and Robert Evans; and three sisters: Ruth Ritter, Alice Diehl, and Francis Ritter.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Friday, February, 10 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown, where a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Scott Bartholomew and Pastor Ken Paulhamus co-officiating. Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her memory be made to Watsontown Alliance Church, 1165 8th Street Drive, Watsontown, Pa 17777.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

