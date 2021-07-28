Williamsport -- Patricia E. (Stone) Grove, 85, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Manor Care South, Williamsport.

She was born on August 12, 1935 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late William and Ruth (Bower) Stone. She was a member of the former Mater Dolorosa Church and currently St. Boniface Church. Patricia enjoyed knitting, crocheting, camping, gardening and house plants.

Patricia is survived by three sons; Ronald E. Boal (Candace), Vincent K. Boal and Glenn E. Boal (Crystal), all of Williamsport, two daughters; Donna P. Carl (Roger) of Berwick and Karen M. Sones (Dwayne) of Bloomsburg, nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, one brother; William Stone (Marilyn) of Florida and two sisters; Ruth Strong (Wade) of Montoursville and Judith Lupole (Larry) of Williamsport. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Donald E. Boal.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 12 – 1 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport where the memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will be at a later date at the convenience of the family in St. Boniface Cemetery.

