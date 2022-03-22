Williamsport -- Patricia Corll, 76, of Williamsport went with her Lord on March 18, 2022.

Patty was born on June 21, 1945, a daughter to the late Oakley and Elizabeth (Ade) Corll.

She worked in medical records at multiple local hospitals throughout her life, and loved reading and creating art. She especially enjoyed painting and drawing, along with completing puzzles and watching game shows. She was known by those she loved as an elegant woman, who held a deep love for her faith. She is deeply missed and will be remembered always.

Patricia is survived by her three sons, Alex Corll of Pittsburgh, and Andrew and Aaron Corll, both of Williamsport; niece Elizabeth Mary Moore; nephews Matthew Turner, Michael Turner, and Oakley Turner; great nieces Charissa and Samantha Turner; great nephews Ethan and Evan Moore, and Adam Turner; and great great nephew Kaden Sherlock.

In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Louise Schoch, and nephew Owen J. Schoch.

The family will receive friends and family at the Crouse Funeral Home, 133 E 3rd St., Williamsport, from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, March 24.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd, Williamsport, on Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. with Father William Corcoran officiating, followed by burial at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been trusted with final arrangements. To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Corll as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



