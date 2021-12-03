Montgomery -- Patricia Ann “Patty” Marshall, 87, of Montgomery died Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Watsontown Health and Rehab.

Born July 6, 1934 in Montgomery, she was a daughter of the late George and E. Ernestine (Burrows) Pick. On Dec. 10, 1953, she married James W. “Chick” Marshall, who preceded her in death Jan. 14, 2016. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage.

Patty was a 1952 graduate of the Montgomery-Clinton High School. She retired from the former Habig Veneer, Montgomery. Following retirement, Patty worked part-time at the GNC store in the Lycoming Mall.

She was a member of the Pleasant View Wesleyan Church, Muncy. Patty was a member of the Montgomery Lioness, where she served as treasurer. She was also on the Lycoming County board of elections. Patty loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are a daughter, Cathy A. Runner, of Montgomery; a son and daughter-in-law, James R. and Jamie Marshall, of Montgomery; a sister, Dianne Felix, of Montgomery; three grandchildren, Lindsey & James Roth, Casey and Colby Snook and Tyler Marshall; and five great-grandchildren, Finley Snook, Hudson Snook, Everett Roth, Owen Roth and Sawyer Snook.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Dale and Neil Pick.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, December 6 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Stephen R. Smith, officiating.

Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

