Williamsport — Patricia Ann Childress, 77, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 23, 2022 at home.

Born May 4, 1945 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Carl L. Bower and Viola M. (Hakes) Younkin.

Pat was a 1963 graduate of Williamsport High School. She worked at Liberty Mutual as a claims adjustor for many years and worked at Lowes during retirement. She loved playing cards with her sisters every Tuesday and the weekly outings they would take together.

Surviving is a son, Fredrick C. Childress (Monica) of South Williamsport; five grandchildren, Ethan Springman, Erin Childress, Connor Childress, Kelcie Wert and Savannah Clayton; a great-grandson, Xavier Springman; three sisters, Elaine Springman, Carlene Eck and Judith Welty; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jennifer L. Childress and siblings, Connie Wheeland and Sam Bower.

As per her wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Patricia’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Childress as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.