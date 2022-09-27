Williamsport — Patricia Ann Childress, 77, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 23, 2022 at home.
Born May 4, 1945 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Carl L. Bower and Viola M. (Hakes) Younkin.
Pat was a 1963 graduate of Williamsport High School. She worked at Liberty Mutual as a claims adjustor for many years and worked at Lowes during retirement. She loved playing cards with her sisters every Tuesday and the weekly outings they would take together.
Surviving is a son, Fredrick C. Childress (Monica) of South Williamsport; five grandchildren, Ethan Springman, Erin Childress, Connor Childress, Kelcie Wert and Savannah Clayton; a great-grandson, Xavier Springman; three sisters, Elaine Springman, Carlene Eck and Judith Welty; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jennifer L. Childress and siblings, Connie Wheeland and Sam Bower.
As per her wishes, no services will be held.
Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.