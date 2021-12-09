Muncy Creek Township -- Patricia A. Taylor, 91, of Muncy Creek Twp. passed away on December 5, 2021 at Watsontown Health & Rehab.

Patricia was born July 18, 1930 in Jersey Shore, and is the daughter of the late Henry E. and Elizabeth B. (Sents) Knarr. She married Charles A. Taylor on 01 Sep 1950 and they shared 61 years of marriage.

Patricia enjoyed spending time with family, baking cookies, zucchini bread, researching history, and was an avid reader and loved to complete word search puzzles. Pat lived her life to the fullest and was always full of energy. She also enjoyed listening to country music, loved long drives in the country and walking all over town. She grew up on a farm and was very self-reliant. Pat was not afraid to put in a hard days work while taking care of her siblings, children, grandkids, great grandkids. She was an accomplished sewer and a wonderful caregiver and was an inspiration to everyone.

She is survived by a daughter, Annette S. (David) Nicholas of Watsontown; a son, Robert G. (Debbie) Taylor of Belville, N.C.; a brother, Harry Knarr of Rauchtown, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Garrett Taylor, Justin Taylor, Travis Taylor, Courtney Walston, Jeremy Nicholas, Jennifer Snyder, Julie Ault, and Joey Nicholas; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Taylor; three brothers; and one sister.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating. Friends may call from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

