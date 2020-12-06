Jersey Shore -- Patricia A. "Sis" Rummings, 82, of Jersey Shore passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Pat was born December 7, 1937 in Jersey Shore. She was the daughter to the late Lester Herman and the former Lillian Moyer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Gary Herman.

Pat was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Jersey Shore and the ETA Theta Sorority. She was also a member of the Jersey Shore Lioness Club, the Jersey Shore Sassy Ladies, the Jersey Shore Garden Club. Pat also served as a Trustee at her church, the Board of Directors at the Jersey Shore Cemetery and the Jersey Shore Juvenile Commission. For many years she was employed by the Jersey Shore State Bank.

Pat is survived by her husband, William G. Rummings; they were united in marriage December 4, 1959. Also surviving is a son, Dwayne W. (Robyn) Rummings of South Williamsport; 2 daughters, Roxanne (Carl) Crist of Jersey Shore and Cheryl L. (Joseph) Stitzer of Loganton; 8 grandchildren; a great grandchild; 3 brothers, Chester (Sandra) Herman, Ronald Herman, and Paul (Sandra) Herman; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Dolly Herman; and her loving dog, Gracie.

A private family service will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

