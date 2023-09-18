Dunnstown, Pa. — Patricia A. Reynolds, 76, of Dunnstown passed away Friday, September 15, 2023 at Susque View Home, Lock Haven.

Born January 23, 1947 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Alpheus and Dorothy Flanigan.

Patti was a 1965 graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School.

On May 28, 1976, she married Federick “Joe” Reynolds, with whom she shared 41 years of marriage before his passing in 2017.

Patti was employed at Woolrich and then Walmart until her retirement.

She was a devoted animal lover, owming horses, dogs, and cats.

Surviving is her brother, Rollin “Ed” (Joan) Flanigan of Lock Haven; nieces: Lori and Melissa; and nephew, Michael Flanigan.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Don Flanigan and nephew, Jason Flanigan.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mill Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clinton County SPCA, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

