Williamsport -- Patricia A. “Patti” DeSanto, 84, of Williamsport passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 27, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Born February 16, 1937 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Joseph A., Sr. and Jennie M. (Turi) Borrosco.

Patti was a 1955 graduate of Williamsport High School. She was instrumental in planning her class reunions and was extremely proud to celebrate and attend her 65th reunion on July 17. She retired from JoAnn Fabrics and was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and the former Mater Delorosa Catholic Church.

Patti was also a member of the Sons & Daughters of Italy Lodge 138, and the Young Men’s Democratic Club. She was a loyal blood donor with the American Red Cross and could often be found volunteering with the American Rescue Workers and the American Cancer Society. She also served as an auxiliary past president of the Reorganized Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #29.

Patti enjoyed staying busy, finding a good bargain at yard sales, traveling, cooking and baking. She took great delight in sharing her home cooked meals and treats with those she loved. Patti had a keen eye for detail, making sure all was in order in her neighborhood and felt blessed to be surrounded by kind neighbors. Her sassy, feisty, stubborn, yet generous ways will always bring a smile to the faces of those who knew her and called her Mom and Nonnie. Patti’s family was without a doubt her pride and joy.

Surviving are two daughters, Denice Mangold (Robert) of The Colony, Texas and Marcella DeSanto of Williamsport; a son-in law, Kyle Engle of South Williamsport; four grandchildren, Melissa Brent (James) of South Williamsport, Ashley Moore (Kyle Stout) of San Antonio, Texas, Matthew DeSanto (Emily Cipolla) of South Williamsport and Jacqueline Mangold (Ben Birch) of Jacksonville, Florida; four sisters, Rose Martin of Williamsport, Mary Hopkins (Robert) of Trout Run, Jackie Hamm (Joseph) of South Williamsport, and Carol Hart of Duboistown; several nieces and nephews, Gene March of Montoursville who she loved like a son, many dear friends and her beloved grand dogs.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Renee M. Engle, a brother, Joseph A. Borrosco, Jr., and two brother in laws, Charles “Snook” Martin and Louie Hart.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor the life of Patricia will be held 10 a.m. Monday, August 2, 2021 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Rd. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 1 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport.

The family will provide flowers and suggest memorial contributions be made in Patti’s name to St. Ann Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Rd,. Williamsport, PA 17701 or Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care & Hospice, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701.

