Williamsport — Patricia A. "Pat" Marden, 87, of Williamsport passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at Rose View Center.

Born Dec. 17, 1934 in Renovo, she was a daughter of the late Elizabeth (Desmond) Condo (Fred).

Pat attended Bucktail High School, Renovo, and St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church. She was formerly employed at Carey-McFall’s Co. and Wire Rope Works, Inc. She enjoyed reading, dancing, playing cards, and gambling.

Surviving are her children, Thelma J. Eckman, of Linden, Richard L. Weaver (Cindy), of Williamsport, Mark W. Weaver (Andrea), of Richmond, Va., and Bruce A. Weaver (Teresa), of York; ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, LaRue Weaver; her second husband, William Bud Marden; her daughter, Ann E. Weaver; a son-in-law, Del "Peck" Eckman, and two step-sisters, Mary Lou Livermore and Lorraine Bower.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport, with a time of remembrance to follow at 2:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s name to the Rose View Center 1201 Rural Avenue Williamsport, PA 17701.

