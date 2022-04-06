Muncy -- Patricia A. “Pat” Bartlow, 79, of Muncy died Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Embassy of Loyalsock.

Born September 5, 1942 in Lewisburg, she was a daughter of the late Paul C. and Ruth E. (Ellis) Taylor. She and her husband, Kenneth E. Bartlow, would have celebrated 65 years of marriage on August 13, 2022.

Pat was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who loved reading and watching T.V. She was a member of Muncy Valley Moose Lodge #866 and Chapter 2222. Earlier in her life she was employed at the former Edie’s Gifts & Gags, Muncy, and as a custodian for the Muncy Bank and Trust Company.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Dr. William P. (Luann) Bartlow of Muncy; a daughter, Pam L. (Brian) Toseki of Muncy a sister, Penny L. Bussom of Picture Rocks; four grandchildren, Dr. Andrew (Allison) Bartlow, Dr. Christopher (Dr. Julie) Bartlow, Kelsea (Rick) Haibach, and Kendra Toseki; and two great-grandchildren, Norah Haibach and Blake Bartlow.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

