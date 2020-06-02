Williamsport -- Patricia A. “Pat” (Miller) Agnoni, 83, of Williamsport, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Gatehouse surrounded by her family.

She was married on June 1, 1957 to John J. Agnoni, who survives, and would have celebrated 63 years together.

Patricia was born on March 24, 1937 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late Albert J. and Ethel (Minnier) Agnoni. She graduated from S. Williamsport High School. Patricia owned and worked for Hum Dinger restaurant for 46 years and retired in 2017. She was a member of the St. Joseph Worker Parish-Annunciation and was on a bowling league. She enjoyed watching sports, cooking, reading and doing crossword puzzles.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters; Teri L. Spooner (Douglas) of Cogan Station and Michelene M. “Mickey” Golden (Todd) of Loyalsock, three grandchildren; Grant Golden, Joseph Spooner and Jamie Spooner and one great-grandson; Austin Spooner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings; William Miller, Albert “Miff” Miller, Richard Miller and Betty Miller.

The family will have a private graveside service in Wildwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport.

