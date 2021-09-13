Williamsport -- Patricia A. Milheim, 84, of Williamsport left this world and went home to be with Jesus on Sept. 10, 2021

She was born January 12,1937 to Otto and Hazel Stout. She married Rev. Daniel Milheim with whom she spent nearly 60 years of marriage and took multiple journeys. She worked at Divine Providence Hospital until her retirement. She wore many hats, as Wife, Mother, Grandmother, teacher, social worker, and friend.

“Pat” loved her family and instilled in them “be fruitful and multiple.” She was her family’s biggest fan and strongest supporter, unless it was when they were hunting, then she rooted for the animals. She had a passion for yard sales and never paying full price. She was an amazing baker and cook, which whether they liked it or not she taught her children and grandchildren as well. She had one of a kind sense of humor, which led to a house full of laughter, loud kids, and memories, some of which were followed by “don’t tell Pop.” She loved pranks, including take her teeth out and sneaking around the camper to scare the kids while camping, a favorite hobby of hers.

She is survived by her children and their families; Lora (Bruce) Bausinger, Carl Milheim, Kate (John) Steiner, Annette (James) Clark, 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren with one more on the way and many dear friends and wonderful church family.

Preceding her was her loving husband Daniel, daughter Linda Cummings, son Scottie, and great grandchildren Lauren and Sarah Rice.

You could always count on Gram for a smile, a snack, a hug, or just plain love. She was an amazing woman who shaped lives and always reminded you, life is too short to be boring, bougie, or unhappy. She would have done anything and everything for anyone especially family. She will be forever missed and remembered. Love you Gram, dance with Pop and save us all a seat until we meet again.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. on October 2, 2021 at Wings of Love Community Church, 699 Southmont Ave., South Williamsport, PA 17702.

In lieu of flowers the family ask please make donations to Wings of Love Community Church in South Williamsport or Daniel’s closet in Williamsport. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.



