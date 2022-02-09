Derry Township -- Patricia A. Lewis, 75, of Derry Twp., Montour Co., passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at her home.

Born December 24, 1946 in Danville, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Betty (Day) Buss. She was married to the late Robert Lewis, and leaves behind her significant other Michael Cromley.

She was a 1964 graduate of Warrior Run High School, she received a bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg University, and worked at Danville State Hospital until retiring in 1990. Patricia then received a master’s degree from Misericordia University in Occupational Therapy, working as an occupational therapist all over the area, and greatly enjoyed helping others. She was very kind hearted and loved helping anyone.

Patricia enjoyed traveling, especially her trips to Disney World, and she enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. She had a great love for all animals.

In addition to her companion, Michael, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Thomas Lewis and his wife Patty; one sister: Gloria J. Rider; and two nephews: Douglas L. Rider, his wife Suprani and their family, and Curtis L. Rider.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville.

