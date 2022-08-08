Williamsport — Patricia A. Knapp, 64, of Williamsport passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Her heart may have failed her, but it certainly never failed her family and friends. Surviving is her loving husband of 43 years, Wayne D. Knapp.

Born March 19, 1958 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Harry M. and Lois E. (Lundy) Collins and a sister of Harry D. Collins (Judy), Ronald L. Collins (Kay), Glenn E. Collins, Donna R. Epting and Robyn G. Weaver (Randolph) who all survive her.

Patty was employed for a short while at GTE Sylvania and later at HOPE Enterprises. She was a member of Quiggleville United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and helped with the Vacation Bible School program for many years. Patty’s greatest role in life was being a wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was lovingly called mom by Erin Bartley (Seth), Amanda Metzger (Shawn), and Chad Krahulik-Knapp (Andrew) as well as her children who she loved just like her own, David Steppe and Wilma. Patty was also the proud “Dommy” of five grandchildren, Johnathon Bartley (Breanna), McKenzie Bartley (Zach), Dustin Metzger (Madison), Cody Metzger and Theodora Krahulik-Knapp and two great-grandchildren; Seba and Eleanor. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, a large extended family, and many dear friends.

Patty had the biggest heart and a passion for helping others. She would give her time and talents in many ways, never expecting anything in return if it meant someone would feel loved. Patty enjoyed cooking and baking satisfying meals for all who dined at her table. She also enjoyed all types of crafts, playing cards, and NASCAR. Christmas in her home was always an extravaganza for her family, but for Patty it was a holiday where she could show off her exceptional shopping skills. Shopping without a doubt was a hobby that she loved, especially when it included trips with her girlfriends.

Faith, family, and love are three words that Patty lived out by her actions, every day of her life with a smile on her face. She will surely be missed by those who knew and loved her.

A memorial service to honor Patty will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 10 at Quiggleville United Methodist Church, 2079 State Rte. 973 W Cogan Station. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday and again following the service. Burial will be held privately.

Memorial contributions may be made in Patty’s name to Quiggleville UMC, 2055 State Rte. 973 W Cogan Station, PA 17728.

Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

