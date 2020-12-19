Proctor -- Patricia A. Houser, 87, of Proctor got her angel wings on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Center, where she was blessed with the loving and compassionate care of many nurses, aides, and other workers. She left with Jesus, due to complications of COVID 19.

Born January 12, 1933 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late William and Miriam (Keller) Hampton.

She was a member of the Plunketts Creek Township Ladies Auxiliary, St. Boniface & Assumption Catholic Churches, and owned the Proctor General Store for ten years. She loved to play bingo, read, do crosswords, and could have been a contender on Jeopardy. She was an expert seamstress, making many of her daughters’ clothes. She enjoyed traveling and fishing with her husband in Canada. Later in life, she went on her greatest adventure, a trip to Alaska with her childhood friend Rita.

Patricia’s greatest role in life was raising her daughters, spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren, cooking great food to entertain family and friends, and making her house a loving home.

Surviving are two daughters, Terri Chapman (John Tinney) of Williamsport and Toni Eck of Proctor; five grandchildren, Tracey (Kristyn) Chapman, Hutch (Jenn) Tinney, Geno (Toriann) Cillo, Alexander Watts, and Annalees Watts; and great-grandchildren; Melaina, Caitlinn, Leah, Max, Cooper, Leo, Iris, and one on the way; two brothers, Ronn (Cindy) Hampton of Turbotville and Michael (Deborah) Hampton of Williamsport; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard M. Houser in 2000 and a brother, John Hampton.

Services will be held privately with burial in Barbours Cemetery at a later date. A life celebration will be held next year when it is safe to gather.

Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia’s name to Plunketts Creek Volunteer Fire Company, 327 Dunwoody Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made under Patricia’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.