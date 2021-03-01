Mifflinburg -- Patricia A. (Walters) Harbeson, 84, of Mifflinburg died Friday February 26, 20201 at Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.

Patricia was born September 14, 1936, in Williamsport a daughter of the late Fredrick A. and Rita (O'Neill) Walters. In 1990, she married the late Allen P. Harbeson, who passed away in September 7, 2003.

She is survived by a brother, Richard (Patricia) Walters, of Bloomsburg and two nieces.

In keeping with Patricia's wishes, services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport.