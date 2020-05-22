Williamsport -- On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Patricia A. Erb, 80, of Williamsport was called by the Lord to join her family in heaven.

Patricia was born in Canandaigua, N.Y. on May 2, 1940. She lived out her last days with Jaime L. Howlett, her nephew, of Cogan Station. She was the last surviving child of Martha and Aurther Erb, and was a member of First Christian Church of Montoursville. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

