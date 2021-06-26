Hughesville -- Patrice M. Lundy, 67, of Hughesville died Monday, June 21, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born October 8, 1953 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Robert Owen Sr. and Patty Lou (Kleckner) Brown. She and her husband, James T. Lundy, would have celebrated 32 years of marriage on September 20, 2021.

Pat was a graduate of Hughesville High School, Class of 1971 and earned a business degree from the former Williamsport Area Community College. She was formerly employed with the Muncy Bank and Trust Company, H&R Block, and most recently owned and operated Lundy’s Tax Service for over 30 years.

Pat was a member of the American Legion, Post 35, Ladies Auxiliary, the Watsontown Chapter 282, Order of Eastern Star, the Zafar Grotto String Band, and served as treasurer for the Hughesville Garden Club. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, horses, sports, and spending time with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Spencer L. Moser of Muncy; a step-daughter, Khonalea Lundy of New Orleans, La.; a step-son, James Lundy, II of Claremont, N.H.; two brothers, Robert Brown Jr. of Dillsburg, and William Brown of Muncy; a granddaughter, Masee Moser; eight step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/donate.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Patrice Lundy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



