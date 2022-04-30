Allenwood -- Pat L. Shaffer, 75, of Allenwood, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Michael J. “Mike” Shaffer.

Born March 15, 1947 in Williamsport she was a daughter of Anna (Shaffer) Mullinex of Williamsport and the late Paul Rice, Sr.

Most recently she was employed at Spartronics, formerly known as Primus and Springs Window Fashions.

Pat enjoyed spending her time with Mike traveling and going to the beach. She was her happiest by the ocean. She was known to all as easy-going, always happy, generously giving, and could light up a room with her positive energy. She also dearly loved her two dogs, Chico and Toto, and her cat, Sandy.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her daughter Kim M. Painter (Scott) of Jersey Shore; two grandchildren, Christopher Paulhamus (Cassie) of Jersey Shore and Ashley Alecrim (Paul) of Massachusetts; three great-granddaughters, Mackenz, Shelby and Madeline; two brothers, Joseph Rice (Becky) of Loyalsock and Paul Rice, Jr. (Judy) of Montoursville; and a sister, Linda Lebet (Charles) of Alabama.

“My honey, you will always be in my heart. My love, keep the fire burning.” -Mike

A funeral service to honor the life of Pat will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 5 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Jerseytown Cemetery, Columbia County. A time of visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of service at Sanders.

Memorial contributions can be made in Pat’s name to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

