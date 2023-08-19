Lock Haven, Pa. — Paris K. Bray, 38, of Lock Haven passed away August 9, 2023 at his residence.

He was born April 23, 1985 to Amelia and David Bray in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Paris worked at McDonalds in Lock Haven. Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC. www.GedonFuneralHomes.com.

