Nanticoke -- Pamela M. "Pam" Kontz, 56, of Nanticoke passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Born July 6, 1965 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Raymond O. Kontz, II and Shirley A. (Kinney) Kontz.

Pam was a 1983 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. She attended Pennsylvania College of Technology before transferring to Bloomsburg University where she received her bachelor degree in psychology. Pam was formerly employed for many years at Hope Enterprises as a caregiver.

Pam attended St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church. She loved dogs and was an excellent cook and baker.

Surviving are her brothers Raymond O. Kontz, III (Cheryl), Wayne Pfleegor, and Gary Pfleegor (Linda), all of Williamsport, Daniel Pfleegor , of Wilkes-Barre, and Larry Pfleegor of Bradenton, Fla.; her uncle Walter "Wally" Kinney; and two aunts Marion Tedesco and Laurie (Kinney) Winters; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service to honor the life of Pam will be held 12 p.m. Friday, July 16 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pam’s name to St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church 2101 Newberry St, Williamsport, PA 17701 or to Hope Enterprises Inc. 2401 Reach Road Williamsport, PA 17701.

