Williamsport, Pa. — Pamela I. (Morehouse) Brillhart, 69, of Williamsport passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

She was born in Williamsport on Aug. 31, 1953 to the late Walter and Thelma (Marshel) Morehouse. Pamela was married to Richard Brillhart in 1976, who preceded her in death. She worked as a cashier for Walmart for many years. Pamela was Christian by faith. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles.

Pamela is survived by her twin sister, Patricia (Richard) Stetts of Williamsport; and multiple nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Pamela is preceded in death by a brother, Walter Morehouse, and two sisters, Bethann and Ruth Morehouse.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, Williamsport.

