Lock Haven -- Pamela Diane Yearick Kinley, age 65, of 46 Crist Ln. Lock Haven, passed away on November 26, 2021 surrounded by her family.

She was born in Jersey Shore, Pa. on September 29, 1956 to Allen F. and Dolores A. Yearick. Pam was united in marriage to Mark A. Kinley on September 10, 2011.

Pam was a 1975 graduate of the Muncy High School and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Muncy. She was raised in Muncy until she moved to Williamsport after graduation from high school, then settled in Lock Haven.

She worked as a private home care aide, and had also been employed with Manor Care in Williamsport.

Pam loved crocheting, knitting, cross stitching from blank canvas, needlepoint, fill-it-in puzzles, books and reading. She also enjoyed taking pictures and spending time with her extended family.

Pam is survived by her husband Mark, her parents; Allen F. and Dolores Ann Yearick, Brothers; Mark (Diane) of Blanchard, Craig (Linda) of Loysville, Sisters; Karen (Dennis) Smith of Linden, Sheryl (Mark) Ranck of Cogan Station, Dawn (Tony Johnson) Allard of Huntington, N.Y., Karla (Clint) Hurdle of Holmes Beach Fla., Gloria (Allen) Yearick, three nieces, four nephews, and two step nieces, one stepson (Austin Kinley) and one great nephew, sister-in- law Gloria Ramirez Yearick. She was preceded in death by her brother; Allen.

Private funeral services for Pamela Diane Yearick Kinley will be at convenience of family in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, 121 W Main Street, Lock Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorials, donations can be made through the funeral home to the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association for help to find a cure.

Online thoughts and memories can be shared at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com and the Yost Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page. A live stream of services will be on the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12 p.m.



