Williamsport — Pamela A. "Poodle" Montgomery, 69, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at her home.

Born November 12, 1952 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Olive (Carson) Sander.

Poodle was a Williamsport High School graduate and attended Pennsylvania College of Technology. She was formerly employed at Insingers Personal Care Home as a cook for 15 years.

She enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, crocheting lace doilies and snowflakes, ceramics, butterflies, baking, and was a Dale Earnhardt fan. Poodle was a member of the VFW Post #844 and Abate.

Surviving are her children, Amy M. Stills (Sean) and Ryan H. Montgomery (Cindy), both of Williamsport; ten grandchildren Stephanie, Robert, Shaniqua, William, Jada, Payton, Colton, Avery, Kingston, and Willow; seven great-grandchildren, Jessy James, Kirra, Stephan Jr., Cyleena, Ashlynn, Doug, Ryvon; and a great-granddaughter on the way; and a cousin Cindy Moon (Robert) of Williamsport.

A memorial service to honor the life of Pam will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Pamela’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Montgomery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.