Williamsport — Paisley Mottern came into this world on October 8, 2022, and gained her Heavenly wings the same day.
She is the daughter of parents Aimee Holzapfel and Gage Mottern.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister Isabella Rose Holzapfel; Maternal grandparents, Eric and Linda Holzapfel of Williamsport; Maternal great-grandparents Susan and John Debold and Veronica and Ernest Holzapfel; Paternal grandparents Lisa (William) Gardner of Muncy, and Michael Mottern; Paternal great-grandparents Randy Waldman and Debra Belleman, and Joyce Santalucia; many aunts and uncles, cousins, and extended family.
A private graveside service at Twin Hills Memorial Park will be held at the convenience of the family.
Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements.