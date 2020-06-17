Danville -- P. Douglas Bogart, 49, of Pottsgrove Rd., Danville, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 16, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center.

Born September 2, 1970 in Lewisburg, he was the son of the Paul S. and Pearl E. (Smith) Bogart of Danville. On July 2, 1988, he married the former Jill D. Llewellyn and together they would have celebrated 32 years of marriage this year.

Doug was a 1988 graduate of Danville Area High School. He worked for TRW in Danville for 10 years, and for Merck in Danville for 22 years. He loved to be a chicken farmer in Danville.

He was a member of Trinity Oak Grove Lutheran Church, Danville, the Milton Masonic Lodge #256, and the Milton Fish & Game Club. Doug was also an avid hunter.

In addition to his wife, Jill, and parents, he is survived by his two sons: Hughston D. Bogart and his wife Jessica, and James O. Bogart, both of Danville; one daughter: Tara D. McWilliams and her husband Ryan, of Danville; five grandchildren: Lauren, Aunalee, Anessa, Kinsley McWilliams, and William Richendrfer; and one sister: Cindy J. Campbell and her husband Bernie, of Winfield.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Addison Elizabeth Bogart.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19 at Trinity Oak Grove Lutheran Church, 483 Oak Grove Rd, Danville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gretchen Johanson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to Trinity Oak Grove Lutheran Church, 483 Oak Grove Rd, Danville, PA 17821.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com