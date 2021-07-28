Muncy -- Oswald “Ozzie” Patz, 77, of Muncy died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Manor Care North Williamsport.

Born January 27, 1944 in Germany, he was a son of the late Julius and Emma Patz. On June 5, 1965 he married the former Jean Ravert, who survives. Together they celebrated 56 years of marriage.

Ozzie was a graduate of Montgomery High School. He began working as a stone and concrete mason with his brother, and for the last 20 years he was a self employed masonry contractor.

He was a former member of St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, Montgomery and a current member of Fairview Church of the Nazarene, Turbotville.

An avid gardener, Ozzie was very generous and enjoyed sharing the things he grew. He was a former member of the Circle J hunting club.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Angela Hoffman, of Muncy; two brothers, Ben Patz, of Montoursville and Egon Patz, of Florida; and two sisters, Erika Hort, of Northumberland and Agnes Pansegrau of Canada.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son-in-law, Karl Hoffman and several siblings.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Green Lawn Memorial Park, Rt. 15 and Rt. 54, Montgomery, with his pastor, the Rev. Marjorie Fisk, officiating.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to Fairview Church of the Nazarene, 4477 Muncy Exchange Rd., Turbotville, PA 17772.

