South Williamsport -- Orvene L. Opp, 95, of South Williamsport died peacefully Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Valley View Nursing and Rehab Center.

Born February 21, 1926 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late James and Gladys “Maggie” (Behrens) Casey.

Orvene was a high school graduate and worked as a waitress at Dixie Bar-B-Que for 25 years. She was a member of AFSCME Retiree Chapter 13, and Sub Chapter 8603. Orvene enjoyed quilting, crocheting and sewing. She will always be remembered for her kind approachable ways and making conversation, a true social butterfly.

Orvene was a loving wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Harold W. Opp on Nov. 20, 2019 and she is survived by her only son, Charles H. “Chuck” Opp and his wife Jane of Hughesville.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Memorial donations may be made in Orvene’s name to South Williamsport Fire Department, 573 Hastings St. South Williamsport, PA 17702.

