Williamsport -- Orlando A. DeParasis, Sr. 93, of Williamsport passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Williamsport Home.

Born October 3, 1927 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Edward and Marie (Poretta) DeParasis.

Orlando proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired as a Plant Superintendent from the Williamsport Sanitary Authority after 35 years of employment.

Orlando was a member of the V.F.W. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and tending to his produce and rose gardens. Orlando was an excellent cook and always fed others. During hunting season he could be found cooking at the Red Chimney Hunting Camp. He will be remembered as a good family man and the best Pappy.

Surviving are four sons; Edward A. DeParasis of Williamsport, Orlando A. DeParasis, Jr. (Patricia) of Linden, Michael A. DeParasis of South Williamsport, and Richard Kissinger of the Philippines; two step sons, Robert P. Weigel (Christy) of Harrisburg and Mark A. Weigel of Texas; his significant other Connie McKinney of Williamsport; five grandchildren, Tiffany Green, Jessica Waltz, Dawn Marie Shaner, David Walton and Bradley DeParasis; step grandsons, Nathan and Matthew Weigel; great-grandchildren, Greyson, Eliana, Katie, and Morgan; step-great grandchildren, Madison, Deacon, and Caleb; two brothers, Vittorio DeParasis, and Silvo 'Sam' DeParasis; a sister Amelia Rinker; numerous nieces, nephews and friends that became family like Francis Dincher.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha (Daugherty) DeParasis, his second wife, Teresa Pizzuto Weigel DeParasis; two daughters, Linda Walton and Kathy DeParasis; three brothers, Joseph, David, and Edward DeParasis and two grandsons.

A funeral service to honor the life of Orlando will be held 5 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at Sanders. Burial will be held privately. Please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing guidelines.

Memorial contributions in Orlando's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

