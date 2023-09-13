Lock Haven, Pa. — Opal Mae Miller was 101 years old when she passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023 surrounded by her family. She lived with her daughter, Marsha, for 6 years and then lived independently for 11 years in Hudson Falls, New York.

Opal was born in Blairfour on April 26, 1922 to Thelma Annabelle (Miller) Myers and James Roy Myers. She graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1940. She was married to Walter E. Miller for 58 years before he preceded her in death in 2000.

She is survived by her children: Dennis E. Miller (Linda Munro Miller), Harry S. Miller (Linda Weaver Miller), Thomas C. Miller (Nickey Hamilton Miller) and Marsha Miller; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and 2 great, great grandchildren.

Opal truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, spending time with family and friends, attending church and being involved in church functions, gardening, and cooking.

Besides being a housewife and raising her family, Opal worked at Bobbie Brooks, Cobblers, and Karnish Instruments in Lock Haven.

Opal loved our Lord Jesus and lived an exemplary life leading her family in love and faith. Her family is happy that she is finally home with the Lord.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington with Rev. Donald Grant officiating. Interment will follow at Jacksonville Cemetery.

A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Opal Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.