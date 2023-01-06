english obit

Williamsport, Pa. — Olivia Isabella Jean English gained her angel wings on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Olivia was a beloved daughter of Seith English and Heather Gaddis.

She leaves behind her sisters and brother, Kenzley-Mae, Faith, Alyssa, and Bentley; Godparents, Teranie and John Schell; God siblings, Braeden, Emma, and Laura Schell; grandparents, Holley Moyer, Carrol and Tony Dickerson, John Novinger, Valerie Montgomery, Alty Livermore, and others; aunts and uncles, Austin Post, Tiffany Post, Sebastian Blizard, Jessie Blizard, Katy Jones, Felicia English, and many more.

Olivia was welcomed into Heaven by her aunt, Anona Frey; great-grandparents, Katie and Marvin Blizard; great-grandfather, Jeffery Montgomery; great-grandmother, Barb Sherwood; and great-great-grandparents Robert and Ruth English.

