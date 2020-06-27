Williamsport -- Oliver Thelonious Liddic became one of God’s angels on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia after a courageous battle with CDH and Pulmonary Hypertension.

Born May 7, 2020, he was a son of Nathan and Tasha (Winder) Liddic.

Oliver was a daddy’s boy at heart; he shared many smiles with his eyes and loved kisses, hugs and snuggles from his family.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by three brothers, Xavier, Malachi and Noah Liddic; paternal grandparents, Lori Smith (Bill) and Ronald Liddic (Michelle); maternal grandmother, Rita Winder, all of Williamsport; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Winder.

