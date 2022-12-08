Orviston, Pa. — Olive Irene “Polly” Connelley, 83, of Orviston was welcomed into her Savior’s arms on Monday, December 5, 2022 after being a patient at UPMC Williamsport.

Born November 11, 1939 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Mabel Peters Jeirles.

On May 11, 1957, she married her love, Charles W. Connelley, with whom she shared 53 years of marriage before his passing in 2011.

Polly was employed at Champion Parts and later served as the cook at Lock Haven Daycare until her retirement.

She was a member of Orviston Bible Church.

Polly enjoyed trips to McDonald’s where she would meet up with her friends. She truly loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her children: Kevin Connelley of Orviston, Kimberly (Joseph) Young of Beech Creek, Tina (Roger) Young of Beech Creek, Charles “Todd” (Wendy) Connelley of McElhattan and Hollie Hill (Gene Phillips); a brother, Terry (Donna) Jeirles of Clintondale; sisters, Viola Mosser and Colleen Jeirles, both of Mill Hall; 11 grandchildren; 1 step-grandchild; and 16 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Jeirles, Jr.; a sister, Charlissa Hanley; and a great grandchild.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington with Rev. Karl Steele officiating. Interment will follow at Hays-Fearon-Bossert Cemetery, Beech Creek.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 6 until 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Polly’s name may be made to Orviston Bible Church through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

