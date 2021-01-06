Following is a list of recent obituaries published on our website.

Shirley M. Rishel, 89, formerly of Mackey Ave., Lock Haven passed away January 1, 2021 at the Susque View Home in Lock Haven where she had resided.

Doris Williams, 88, of Avis passed away on January 1, 2021 at Manor Care in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Charles “Bink” N. Hess Jr., 81, of Williamsport, passed away at the Gatehouse on December 31, 2020.

Doris M. Metzger, 96, of Allentown, formerly of Williamsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 31, 2020 with her daughter by her side at Sacred Heart Senior Living, Northampton.

Jacqueline S. King, 89, a lifelong resident of South Williamsport, passed away at the Williamsport Home on December 28, 2020.

Dennis Meryl Stabley, 79, of Jersey Shore passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Dale F. Shaffer of Watsontown passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Ernest H. Mull, 73, of Loyalsock Twp. passed away at home on December 31, 2020 surrounded by loving family.

Deborah J. “Deb” Weber, 55, of Danville passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center.

Doris E. Mutchler, 94, of Nisbet died peacefully Saturday, January 2, 2021 at The Embassy of Loyalsock where she had been a resident for several years afflicted with Alzheimer's.

Margaret A. "Muggs" Lowe, 80, of Williamsport, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at ManorCare Health Services North where she was a resident since early 2019.

Joseph A. Lupacchino, 68, of Seminole, Fla., passed away Dec. 30, 2020 at St. Pete's General Hospital.

Marieangela “Marie” Reda, 80, of Loyalsock passed away peacefully Thursday, December 31, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

Kevin L. Confer, 59, of Salladasburg passed away unexpectedly following surgery Thursday, December 31, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Lois W. Baker, 96, of South Williamsport passed away peacefully Friday, January 1, 2021 at Roseview Center.

Sharon R. Charles, 74, of Unityville passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at her home.

John L. Farnsworth, 87, of Muncy died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Muncy Place.

Betty Y. Miller, 93, formerly of 10 Woodward Meadows, Lock Haven, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Manor Care South, Williamsport where she had been a resident for the past four years.

Leslie P. “Paul” Tines, 80, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

