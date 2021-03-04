Following is a list of recent obituaries published on our website.

For the full obituary click on the deceased's name.

Ralph R. DeWald, Jr., 91, of Muncy passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his home.

Sherry M. Feigles, 69, of Hughesville passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Raymond E. "Gus" Richlin, Sr., 87, of Dushore, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Lorraine B. Sheets, 97, of Hughesville passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Wolf Run Village in Hughesville.

Joseph J. Golomb, 86, of Dushore, Forks Twp., passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Highlands Care Center of Laporte.

Rose Ann McNerney, 74, of 109 W. Church St., Lock Haven, passed way March 2, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital.

Thomas A. Bafile, 79, of Montoursville passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, surrounded by his loving family.

On Sunday, February 28, 2021, Peggy Rae Keller, 77, succumbed to a lengthy and difficult battle with breast cancer.

Cameron Stewart Eiswerth, 18, of Muncy died at home on February 24, 2021.

Maverick Ronald Wilton-Morgret, 16, of Williamsport left this world all too soon on December 2, 2020.

Donna L. Hall, 77, of Muncy died Sunday, February 28, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Erin M. Cipriani, 63, of Williamsport passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Gatehouse, surrounded by those who loved her.

Gary W. Montgomery, 81, of Sonestown died Monday, March 1, 2021 at ManorCare North. Eugene J. “Jerry” Rupert, 64, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly at home on March 1, 2021.

