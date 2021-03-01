Following is a list of recent obituaries published on our website.

Allen M. (Pete) Wilson, 76, formerly of Lock Haven passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Bucktail Medical Center where he had resided.

Judith A. “Judy” Foster, 75, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 25, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Ronald Luther Saylor, age 79, of 19511 Coudersport Pike, Lock Haven, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Haven Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Narber Clifford Fry, 88, known to all as Clifford, passed away on February 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Patricia A. (Walters) Harbeson, 84, of Mifflinburg died Friday February 26, 20201 at Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.

Florence E. Derrick, 95, of Benton passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Embassy of Loyalsock, Montoursville.

Wayne L. Dunn, 75, of Montgomery died Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

