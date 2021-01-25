Albert Gallatin Liddell III, M.D., of Williamsport and Nantucket, Massachusetts passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020. He was 83.

Michael Ryan Fessler, 31, of South Williamsport died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 16, 2021 after being stricken at home.

Forrest W. "Woody" Confer, 61, of Rauchtown passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Richard l. “Rick” Bailey, 46, of Sonestown died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at his home.

Sidney W. "Skip" Stine, Jr., 69, formerly of Montoursville, passed away peacefully in his home Friday, January 22, 2021.

Michael T. Smith, 71, of Springtown Rd., Watsontown, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at his home.

Mabel P. Sones, 85, of Turbotville passed away peacefully on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg, where she had been residing.