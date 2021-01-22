Following is a list of recent obituaries published on our website.

Baby Kevin Anthony Baney, Jr., left footprints in our hearts on Sunday, January 17, 2021. He was the son of Kevin Anthony Baney Sr. and Amanda L. Butler.

Charles "Charlie" Dawson Smith went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 17, 2021, after a valiant fight against coronavirus. His wife Christine and daughter Stephanie were by his side when he passed at the Williamsport Hospital.

Franklin M. Dyer, 85, of Watsontown, passed away on January 18, 2021 at Riverwoods Nursing Home, Lewisburg.

Marietta Faith Frank, 61, passed away peacefully at the UPMC Williamsport Campus on the evening of Saturday January 16, 2021.

Helen I. Pugliese, 91 of Williamsport, passed away, Wednesday, January 20, 2021 surrounded by loving family.

Flora Jane Hicks, 85, of Williamsport passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Ruth E. Straub, 73, of Williamsport passed away peacefully surrounded by family Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Steven E. Rider, 63, of Muddy Run Rd, Milton, passed away at 1:46 a.m. on January 18, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following a car accident on December 29, 2020.

