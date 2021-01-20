Following is a list of recent obituaries published on our website.

Catharine E. Miller, 92, of Muncy passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Muncy Place.

Nancy A. Holmes, 80, of Muncy went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Muncy Place, UPMC-Susquehanna.

William F. “Wild Bill” Frick, 85, of the Muncy Area, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Muncy Place, UPMC Muncy Valley, after a long battle against COVID-19.

Frank A. DeFonzo, 92, of Williamsport, formerly of Jersey Shore, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

John M. Burleigh, 37, of Williamsport lost his battle to muscular dystrophy Saturday, January 16, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Robert S. “Rob” Walbridge, 52, of Cogan Station passed away peacefully at UPMC Susquehanna on December 28, 2020 following complications related to a car accident on Thanksgiving.

Cecil P. Fisher, 88, of Williamsport went home with the Lord on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Jane Marie Heinlen of Montoursville passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

